CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Carleigh Szalach fell in love with basketball, all thanks to her dad.



“So when my little brother was born like as a present from him, he got me this basketball, so ever since then I liked basketball.”



He taught her many things about the game but mainly the defensive slide. Her dad would refer to that basketball term as dancing in the living room.



“He would do that but call it dancing and call it basketball in training when I was five.”



As Szalach got older, she fell more and more in love with the game.

“I just love the connections I make through basketball. I’ve met so many of my friends through travel and other teams or playing against someone.”



The Cazenovia baller played one year of JV and then immediately got moved up to Varsity in the 9th grade. From there, it was history. The senior this year is averaging 20 points a game.



“It’s really rewarding. I put the time into the gym, but it’s also thanks to my teammates. I might be scoring 20 points a game this year, but I don’t just get that from myself. It’s the whole team around me that really brings us up, and I bring others up too.”



Szalach owes a lot of her success on the hardwood to the Cazenovia basketball program that’s shaped her into the woman and player she is today.



“They always look for you to be the better person and like on the court or like be respectful on the court too and not argue with the refs. Coach Neman has always instilled that in us to be nice to others, and I also take that off the court. Treat others how you want to be treated.”