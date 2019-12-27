Athlete of the Week: Cazenovia’s Lindsey Lawson

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our latest Athlete of the Week is a Ivy League bound senior from Cazenovia.

The last couple of months have been pretty special for Lindsey Lawson. In July, she committed to Harvard to play basketball. In November, she officially signed. It was unexpectedly the perfect fit.

“I actually had no idea I was going to end up there. And they were my last school. So, I was kinda going through the process and letting it flow. I was visiting every school I could get to, 30 plus schools I visited. And when I stepped on that campus, after that visit, I knew that was the one I wanted to go to,” said Cazenovia senior Lindsey Lawson.

Choosing her college was big achievement number one. But the second came in the opening game of the season against Madison scoring her 1,000th point early in the game.

“My last game last year I coulda had it. I been waiting for the thousand points for a whole year basically. It was nice to finally get it,” says Lawson.

Lawson’s real interest in the sport did not pick up until she started playing AAU ball for I90 Elite in eighth grade. Ever since then, she has had a long list of people supporting her along the way.

“My dad, my mom and my brother have definitely pushed me to be the best version of myself 24/7,” said Lawson. “And then just i90 elite, Cazenovia girls basketball, the coaches and stuff. And then my trainer Ben Bellucci with BBA have all helped me.”

From her first point, to her 1,000th, or even picking a school; they are all steps to achieving her goals but the hard work never stops.

“I always just refer to it as the grind and I just got to stay in it and keep going,” says Lawson.