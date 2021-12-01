Athlete of the Week: CBA’s Alex Smith

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Football run’s in Alex Smith’s family. His father and older brother also played.



“I don’t know. The love of football just grew as I got older.”

Smith’s love for the game grew too.

“It helped me grow as a person. I learned so much and it’s helped me become who I am today.”



Smith has been a key player for CBA’s varsity football squad the last three years.



“That hard work is paying off. It doesn’t go unnoticed and I’m just happy it’s paying off.



Smith along with his teammates are heading to the Class A State Championship for the first time in program history since 2004.

The Brothers will face Sommers out of Westchester County this Friday inside the Carrier Dome. Winner will be crowned State Champions.



“Every coach and every player feels like we’ve got something to prove and I think that helps us because we know that every time we go out there we got a a chance to make a statement and we just got to execute.”

