Athlete of the Week: CBA’s Jordan Rae

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Football is Jordan Rae’s middle name.

“I played since I was young. Ever sine I started playing I just couldn’t get enough.”

The game can’t get enough of him. Rae was 11-for-24 and threw for 146 yards, two touchdowns in CBA’s win over Whitesboro.



“I’m just trying to clear my head. I am always thinking to play the best that I can be.”



Many athletes have pre-game rituals before they get out on the field. This is Rae’s.



“I usually watch highlights of one of my favorite quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson.



The CBA Brothers are clicking on all cylinders and Rae credits a lot of the team’s success to this.

“We hang out with each other a lot on and off the field and just have a really good relationship.”