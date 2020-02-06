Athlete of the Week: Central Square’s Julia Mann

CENTRAL SQUARE (WSYR-TV) — Our latest Athlete of the Week is on pace to be the all-time leading scorer in Central Square history.

Julia Mann has always had big goals for herself and plenty of inspiration to get there.

“Since I was in middle school real young, I was looking up in this trophy case right here and I was like, ‘I’m going to do that.’ To be able to do that is amazing,” Mann said.

Mann became the second Redhawks player, behind Central Square all-time leading scorer Katie Hart, to reach 1,000 points as a juniot. It is a moment that she will never forget.

“Can’t even describe it. Probably the best moment of my life to have the whole community around me,” Mann said. “And then the support of the flock. The student section that was great to have them here as well.”

Mann has been a special player for a while. From scoring buckets on a young Breanna Stewart in 6th grade during a basketball camp to two years later starting her varsity career.

“When I saw her in eighth grade she immediately was on the varsity. She started for us as an eighth grade. And was a good player in eighth grade, said Kevin Brazell, head girls basketball coach at Central Square. “She’s a great defense player. Good all around player and she seems to get better and better each year.”

Middle school wasn’t just an awakening of basketball talent, it was also when she found her next passion off the court. A dream to be a pilot. In fact, Mann wants to go to a military academy to follow both her passions.

“So in middle school one of my Mom’s friends took me up in flight, one of his little private planes I really just fell in love with it there. I just love flying,” Julia said with a smile. “I just love being able to see out and see everything. The feeling of it, its great. I feel like that’s what I want to do.”

Hart leads Central Square with 1,378 career points. If Julia keeps this up, she’ll pass by next season.