Athlete of the Week: Central Square’s Samantha Haley

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – If you don’t know Central Square goalkeeper Samantha Haley, you will soon enough. Haley is the real deal. In fact, just a couple of weeks ago, she hit quite a milestone.



“I knew I had just one more save. I had to make it. I had to hit that 500. I just wanted that save.”



That 500th save was the most in Central Square program history.



“I felt it for two seconds. It was game time now, time to get back to reality.”



She loves the game as much as the game loves her.



“I’ve been doing it for so long. I like the relationships I build with my teammates. We all just get so close with this sport and being a goalie.



The junior soccer star barely has any free time on her hands. Her life revolves around the game that she loves.



“From school soccer to club soccer, I don’t really have much other time. I spend most of my life playing soccer. That’s what I’ve always done. That’s what I’m used to and I enjoy it.”