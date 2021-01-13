Athlete Of The Week: Chittenango Bowler Angelo Falcon

CHITTENANGO, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — For years, Angelo Falcon would just bowl in his spare time.

“I just did bowling for the experience,” said Angelo.

It was all fun and games until Angelo reached the 10th grade and realized he was good.

“I had a 95 overall and it went up all the way to a 140 and I was like wow, what just happened.”



It was history from there. Angelo’s score improved every match and he was also named captain.

“It’s just really amazing to see the progression I’ve had in the last four years.”

Angelo hopes to keep that success rolling when he heads to college at West Virginia in the fall. “It’s my dream college. I’ve wanted to go there since I was 11.”

Although Angelo’s high school bowling career is coming to a close, he will take with him though, a lifetime full of memories.

“I’m going to miss the lanes looking at my ball because it’s going to be very sad to leave New York and it’s going to be sad to leave everyone,” Angelo said.