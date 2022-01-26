Athlete of the Week: Chittenango’s Nathan Dziedzic

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Volleyball for Nathaniel Dziedzic has always been a family affair.

“I’ve been around the sport since I was born. My dad is a head coach of the Bears, and I’ve been playing it with all of my uncles on guy’s weekend. I’ve always been around it.”

Dziedzic has only been on the varsity Chittenango volleyball team for two years but falls in love with the sport more and more every day.



“We always have a family atmosphere here at Chittenango no matter what sport it is, and it drives me to work even harder for the team.”

The Bears are unbeaten this season, and a lot of the team’s success has to do with the team’s chemistry.



“It’s really our chemistry on the court that helps us win games. It’s the same chemistry we had with our 2015-2016 sectional championship teams, and hopefully, we can get there again.”

Playing for this team and this program has given Dziedzic a new perspective of the game.



“It’s about having a good time, and it’s not all about winning and losing. I love being on the court playing with my friends. I just the love of the sport.”