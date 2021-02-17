Athlete of the Week: Cicero-North Syracuse’s Kate Putman

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kate Putman fell in love with running at an early age.

“It was the mile and I won it. I don’t even know how old I was but that was the moment I realized this is what I want to do in my life.”

Running was all fun and games for Putman until she reached the 7th grade. That was when things got serious, and she started competing, and competing led to winning race after race.

“I never thought I was the best. that’s not my mindset. I go in every race thinking that there is always someone that can beat me.”

But what is it about running that Kate loves so much?

“It’s the team aspect but I also love pushing myself like in other sports. I never thought I was pushing myself enough but in running I can feel that.”

Putman has won more races between track and cross country than she can even think of and she’s only a sophomore at Cicero-North Syracuse.

“I did win the 3200 at Ohio and my 4 by 8 has actually won twice in a row.”

The star runner still has a couple of years before she is off to college. She has high hopes to run at the next level if that opportunity presents itself.

“I really want to go to a D1 college. That’s my main goal.”