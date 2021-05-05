Athlete of the Week: Corcoran’s Maggie Boyle

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Maggie Boyle started playing lacrosse at an early age.

“I got in around 5 years old at this valley clinic downtown by Clary Middle School in Syracuse. They have a bunch of clinics and I got started there with a bunch of my friends.”



It didn’t take her long to fall in love with the game.



“I think it’s just the pace of the game and how it’s so fast and how you form a bond with your teammates and you trust each other on and off the field to have your back.”



Maggie works on her craft day in and day out.



“Continue to do wall ball with stick skills. I also do weight training and running.”



All of the hard work over the years finally paid off. Maggie made the varsity Corcoran squad as an 8th grader and was named a starter.



“I got the techniques down. It wasn’t that I was scoring so much but I could pass the ball and run. I could do the draw and defense. Just very versatile.”

It didn’t take long for colleges to start knocking on her door.

“September first of junior year was when they could give you offers or say they are interested in you but colleges would contact me just a little hint like hey come to our camp for 9th and 10th grade.”

Maggie received many offers to play lacrosse at the collegiate level. One of them being Robert Morris.



“I loved the campus. I loved the girls on the team, especially the freshmen and sophomores that I stayed with. They were the nicest girls and I was like this is where I want to end up.”



