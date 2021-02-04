Athlete of the Week: Dan Anderson

(WSYR-TV) — Dan Anderson had a love for basketball and lacrosse growing up. And he was lucky enough to be good at both.

But, as Anderson got older, he had to make a difficult decision.

I pretty much liked them both the same, but I think I just had a better opportunity for lacrosse, so I kinda just took that. Dan Anderson

It wasn’t until this past summer that Anderson realized he could make a future out of it.

“My coach for lacrosse is a really good coach and knows a lot of coaches, so that helped me a lot…” said Anderson.

Anderson received 10 offers to play lacrosse in college, but had his eyes set on one: the University of Denver.

Well, talking to the coaches… That was a big thing… The coaches made me feel wanted and I just wanted to go somewhere that I could compete for a National Championship and I thought Denver was that place. Dan Anderson

What is it about lacrosse that Anderson loves so much?

“I just like competing with, like, my friends… And pushing myself to be the best,” Anderson said.

Anderson is only a junior so he won’t be heading off to college just yet, but is relieved that he knows where he’s going so far in advance.

“It definitely takes some weight off your shoulders during the whole recruiting process… It was stressful, but once you commit and get that off your shoulders, it’s definitely relieving,” Anderson said.