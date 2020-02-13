Athlete of the Week: Dean Shambo

This year’s trip to eastern states resulted in not one, but two milestones for Mexico’s Dean Shambo.

The senior became the seventh Mexico Tiger to win his 200th match and earned his 100th pin in the same match, something he looked forward to doing since 7th grade when he saw others do it.

“I was watching Trevor Allard and Theo Powers. They got their 200th win their senior years, so I knew I had some time to get it done, so why not start now?” said Shambo.

“Most 7th graders don’t think like that,” said Mexico boys wrestling coach James Loomis. “He knew right off the get go, ‘I want 200 wins.’ It’s an elite club. There’s only so many kids that achieve that. It’s not an easy goal.”

Shambo adds these most recent accomplishments to those of his past. His sophomore year he won a sectional title at 120 pounds and last year he finished fourth at state at 126 pounds.

He knows he didn’t achieve any of these accomplishments alone.

“All my coaches from peewee to now. There’s a lot,” Shambo said. “But all of them helped me out. I mean a lot of hard work and keep pushing. I got bigger goals.”

The biggest goal left is to become a state champion. As for what it would mean for Shambo to reach the peak of his sport, that’s hard to put into words.

“It’d be crazy, it’s been my goal forever,” said Shambo.

“Beginning of the year, he’s talked about it; ‘I want to be at the top of that podium,” said Loomis. “He’s pretty goal oriented, obviously you see that with 200 wins, 100 pins. So, he’s got one thing left.”

Shambo is seeded second at 132 pounds in Division II sectionals this weekend at SRC Arena. The Section champion will automatically go to the state tournament, but a second or third place finisher could earn a wildcard spot.

The state tournament is in Albany and runs from February 28 to February 29 at the Times Union Center.