Athlete of the Week: De’Jour Reaves

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Corcoran boys basketball team is off to a 7-2 start this year, and a big reason why is because of senior De’Jour Reaves. Reaves is averaging over 24 points per game, and he is NewsChannel 9’s Athlete of the Week.

“They call me DeDe,” said Corcoran senior De’Jour Reaves. “Or 1kDe.”

1kDe or De’Jour Reaves is one of the newest members of the 1,000 point club. He accomplished the feat in early December, with his mom Monica, who is a Corcoran alum, in attendance.

“I had to get it for her. I didn’t think it was gonna happen, that’s a lot of points to get in four years,” said Reaves.

Family means a lot to Reaves. Both his parents played basketball, and he is the oldest of four brothers who also play. It’s no surprise to what is on his mind when he’s on the court.

“My family, my uncle that passed away. Yeah I think about him. And my grandma while I play the sport I love,” Reaves said.

De’Jour has his family on his mind and more inspiration on his wrist. He wears wristbands in support of cancer research, mental health, local organizations like OG’s Against Violence and more.

“This one is for Kiss who passed away this summer,” said Reaves as he went through each wristband he wears. “Love you.”

Reaves is trying to use basketball as a means to success. His ultimate dream is to be a physical education teacher.

“Not a lot of people make it to the nba, I like being with kids and helping them try to be what they want to be in the future,” said Reaves.

Helping others was instilled in De’Jour by his family, he goes to the downtown YMCA, Boys & Girls Clubs, and with his team, he’s helped the elderly and fed the homeless. He finds it all rewarding.

“I get a lot out of it. Caring and want to help more people that’s not doing as good as other people,” said Reaves.

De’Jour Reaves and the Corcoran basketball team’s next game is scheduled for Friday, December 10 against Cicero-North Syracuse.

For more local sports, follow Darius Joshua on Twitter @DariusJoshuaTV