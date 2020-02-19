Athlete of the Week: Edwin Seton

Our latest athlete of the week is the third player to ever reach 1,000 career points at the Institute of Technology, and he did it in just three seasons.

Edwin Seton entered the 1,000 point club on January 28 against Syracuse Academy of Science.

“1,000 points, that’s a lot of points so yeah, it felt good,” said Seton, the ITC senior. “I almost cried I’m not gonna lie. It was off a free throw. And I like put my jersey up to wipe my eyes. I tried to hold it in. It was a surreal moment. The crowd was lit. A lot of support so I just enjoyed it. I was happy.”

In the Eagles next game, against Homer, Seton became the school’s all-time leading scorer and he’s been adding to his total ever since. He finished the regular season with 1,179 career points, passing James Walker and TrVon Balaam. He averages 26.3 points per game in his senior season.

He knows he has come a long way from his first year on varsity.

“When I was a freshman, I played JV then I moved up. I couldn’t really shoot back then and I wasn’t really comfortable playing. My coaches made me comfortable cause they knew I was good and they made me better, “ said Seton.

“He has that calming affect on the court and just controls the tempo. When we need to speed up, he’s there to speed it up. When we need to settle it down, he’s there to settle it down. That quiet leadership is what we value,” said Joe Boronczyk, ITC basketball coach.

Seton has seven siblings and all of them playing sports including his brother Sylvester Seton at Bishop Grimes. Sports runs through his blood and he wants to keep playing for as long as he can.

“I want to be able to play professional basketball anywhere it takes me,” said Seton.

ITC will face Oneida in the first round of Class B sectional play, Thursday February 20 at 6 p.m.