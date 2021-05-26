Athlete of the Week: ESM’s Gavin Houghtaling

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Gavin Houghtaling was born to play lacrosse.

“It’s always been a part of my life. My dad played his whole life. He played at Syracuse. I have a ton of memories from the backyard playing with my dad and a bunch of travel tournaments.”



It didn’t take long for Gavin to fall in love with the game.



“Like any sport it’s an escape from when there are tough times in school or with family. It’s something you can look forward to and enjoy with your friends.”



Lacrosse became a full-time sport that Gavin continues to work at every second of the day.



“Games never stop. You have your spring season and then you roll right into the summer circuit where you’re going to tournaments every weekend. Then you have a little bit of a break during football season but then you’re right back into fall tournaments. In the wintertime there is always something to keep you occupied.”



His hard work paid off. Gavin made varsity as a freshman and started right away.

“When I was able to step out onto the field, the varsity field immediately and make an impact. As that season grew, so did my confidence.”

The senior star received four offers his junior year to play lacrosse at the next level.



“Eventually decided on the University of Richmond. I loved the coaching staff and loved the culture down there and you’re also getting great academic support down there as well as a great athletic performance down there.”