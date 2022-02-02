Athlete of The Week: ESM’s Michael Parks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Michael Parks is a senior track star at East Syracuse Minoa Central High School.



Running, runs in his family. In fact, his mom’s name is etched in the record books at ESM.



“Every day when I went to the high school or even visited the high school in 7th grade I would see my mom in the Hall of Fame.”

That’s what inspired Parks to start running in the first place. From the 7th grade on, he couldn’t stop or be stopped.



“When my first year of track I realized like this is fun. I love the competition and the feeling of defeat but at the same time knowing I can work harder and have the drive to win it’s just nice.”



Parks is now the number one hurdler in the state. What’s even more remarkable is that he had to overcome a shoulder injury that sidelined him for two years.

“I was able to come back so strong and it was my first meet back ever. I ran in two years and broke the school record and was number one in the state. It was a good feeling, and I was very proud of myself.”



Parks owes a lot of his success on the track to his coach.



“He’s been a really good mentor. I’ve spent an incredible time with him. He’s shaped me a lot. He would talk to us and help us get on the path to maturity and a path to be a better athlete.