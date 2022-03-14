SYRACYUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Running is Rahkem’s middle name.

“My mom always tells me when I was a baby that my first steps wern’t like walking steps. I just got up and ran until I fell on my face.”



That’s how it all started for ESM senior Rahkhem El.



“When I was a kid I liked Flash and Sonic and stuff like that so I always wanted to be fast. I always wanted to run so track was something I picked up when I was younger.”



El has been running on the varsity ESM track team since the 8th grade.



“I wasn’t that good honestly. They just saw some potential in me honestly and they molded me into what I am now my coaches.”



It didn’t take long for El to get good.



Last weekend he won a state title in the hurdles.



“It was surreal. I mean the podium was right in front of the whole audience. So many pictures and so many flashes it was really cool.



Even after being crowned a state champion, El believes there is still room for improvement.



“I’ve always asked myself, how? How can I get to the next level. Although I am not at that level yet I can still see that image in my head and I am definitely ready to reach those heights.”



He owes a lot of his success on the track to ESM.



“They teach you life lessons and their coaching as well as teaching you the techniques. They teach you the skeleton and the things that fill your entire life up.”



Next up for Rahkhem is Nationals this weekend.