Athlete of the Week: Fabius-Pompey’s Madison Riedl

POMPEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison Riedl always dreamed of playing volleyball growing up.

“I always admired a lot of the older people that would play and I would go to the games and I would think I hope I can make varsity and I hope I can get as much playing time as these older girls.”

Years later, her dreams became a reality. The senior volleyball star has been on the varsity squad at Fabius-Pompey high school since she was a freshman.

“My success mainly comes from my coaches. They always push me to do my best and I feel like my coaches do that then I am going to get further into better things.”

Madison is digger he way to success, literally. She is 62-points away from her 1,000th career dig.

“It’s definitely going to be a relief because right now I’m nervous that I’m not going to do it but I know that if I push myself, I will be able to get to that point.”

What is it about the sport that she loves so much?

“I love that my coach has the mentality to be a family once we get playing, so every season, we always have this huge bond with the players and it makes us go far.”

Madison’s high school career is coming to a close but she’ll take with her a lifetime of memories.

“I’ve learned a real good amount of leadership and I’ve been able to teach the little kids to become the players that they will be one day and it’s given me a sort of responsibility.”

