Athlete of the Week: Faith Heritage’s Aiden Retzos

Our latest Athlete of the Week is a high scoring junior at Faith Heritage.

There is a clear emotion that comes to mind for Faith Heritage’s Aiden Retzos when he hears the phrase “1,000 point scorer.”

“Just joy,” said Retzos, Faith Heritage junior guard. “Not many players get to hit that, and it just feels great to join that 1,000 point club.”

Retzos is just the fourth player in Faith Heritage history to join the club and the first in 15 years.

It’s been constant improvement for Retzos. He started his career as the Saints sixth man and now he averages more than 30 points a game.

He had a season-high 50 points in a 84-78 loss to LaFayette on Monday, January 20. He leads the Saints in assists and is second in rebounds and steals. He knows every opponent is trying to stop him.

“Love the target on my back. It makes me play harder makes me play more aggressive,” said Retzos.

Retzos has been aggressive about getting better over the years as well. He was introduced to the game by his family and it was those same family members that improved his game.

“My father and my step dad really helped me get better over the years become stronger and overall better basketball player,” said Retzos. “My uncles told me to keep driving and working on my game.”

With his improvement on the court has come more responsibility and Retzos has embraced that part of his role as well.

“Well last year I wasn’t really much of a vocal leader. I had to really step up this year for my team,” said Retzos. “I’m the point guard this year so communication is really key for my teammates and leading them to become better players and a better team.”

Retzos is uncertain on where his future will take him, but he is certain it will involve basketball.

“Man I cant live without it. That’s my number one love right there,” said Retzos.