Athlete of the Week: Fayetteville-Manlius’s Izzie Sullivan

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Izzie Sullivan started running in the sixth grade.

“I ran just a little bit here and there. Me and my mom used to go on little runs around the neighborhood.”

She hasn’t stopped since. Sullivan takes only five week off a year.



“It’s never about how good I was or about my times. It was just about how much I loved it and I really did love it. In the 7th grade I dropped any other activities and just decided to focus on running and it’s the best decision I’ve ever made.”

All of the hard work over the years paid off. Sullivan ran in her first state championship this season and came home with a title.

“I had everything running in my head. Honestly I was more concerned about what to do with the banner that was in front of me.”