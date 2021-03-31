Athlete of the Week: Fayetteville- Manlius’ Jack Nucerino

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Jack Nucerino can do it all. He can run, score and now just a year later picked up the game of lacrosse.



“All my friends play lacrosse. They are all going to college for lacrosse so they asked if I wanted to join and I said ok.”

Nucerino is a three-sport athlete at Fayetteville-Manlius. He’s played varsity football and basketball for the past three years. Now that high school football is officially back in Central New York, Nucerino has been tearing it on on the turf.

“I just love getting into a battle with another team.”

While his stats speak for themselves, Nucerino credits his teammates who have helped him get to this point.

“Football is the essential team sport and so you can’t do this by yourself. This is the one game that you cannot do by yourself.”

Nucerino has played football and basketball his whole life, but up until recently, added lacrosse to his list.

“The pandemic hit and I was just trying to change something up. I started playing lacrosse and it just took off from there.”

It took off like you wouldn’t believe. Nucerino hasn’t even played a full season of lacrosse and is that good that he’ll be playing at Cortland in the fall.



“Like any sport, I just gave it my all and tried to make something of it.”