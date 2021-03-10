Athlete of the Week: Fulton’s TJ Clayton

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Believe it or not, TJ Clayton dove into swimming only six years ago.

“I have a dear friend. She actually swims in college down in Stanford and went ahead and said, why don’t you go ahead and try and get into the water.”

It was history from there. TJ made Futlton’s varsity swim team as a 12-year old.



“I went ahead and made sectionals my first year on varsity in the 100 buterfly. I was like ok, I need to stop messing around and take this thing seriously.”



Clayton kept winning race after race. Just this year alone, the star swimmer has broken two school record, qualified for states in the butterfly, and is ranked 11th in the state.



“It’s very rewarding. Just winning is probably the best feeling I could have.”



But beyond winning, what is it about the sport that Clayton loves so much?

“It’s like my escape from reality. The sport brings the team together and I have so much fun.”

Clayton owes a lot of his success in the water to his coach.

“He’s supportive and has put a lot of faith in me. Ever since then, I’ve been getting better and better every year.”