HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Kloey Roos wanted to grow up to be just like her father.



“He kinda just said, take over my name and that’s what I did,” said Kloey Roos.



Jeff Roos was a star at Herkimer Community College where he was first team all American and then transferred to Syracuse in 1992.



“It’s a lot of pressure but it’s a good expectation and it’s good to be held to a standard and I think that was important for me to learn.”



That has motivated Roos. She is now a star on the varsity Homer lacrosse team.



“Is just explosive. So when she is trying to make a play or sees something happen or where the ball is going, what’s going to come next and it just makes her so dangerous on the field,” said co-head coach Morgan Seibel.



Roos has played on the varsity squad for the last five years and has accomplished more than many would ever have in a lifetime. In April she scored her 200th career goal.



“If you want something, you have to work at it and you know going traveling all over the word and being up against the best of the best is a good feeling and it’s tough but if you want it, you go get it,” says Roos.



All of that blood sweat and tears over the years has paid off. Roos will be taking her talents to University of Albany in the fall.



“The coaches reached out and I adored the coaches. They were so awesome and I think that’s what kinda did it for me,” added Roos.



Roos’s high school career is coming to a close but she credits a lot of her success to Homer.



“I wouldn’t be where I am today without the Homer program and like second grade working my way up through the coaches. They always just saw something and really pushed me to get after that. I can’t thank them enough.