HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Sam Sorenson is a junior wrestler at Homer. Sorenson was born to be on the mat.



“My dad always tells me I started wrestling when I was born because he started hand fighting me.”

Hand fighting turned into a love for the sport.



“I love the feeling that you’re all by yourself on the mat. It’s just you that wins and loses. When you win you win it feels really good.”



Sorenson knows how to win. He placed 5th in the state as a 9th grader and kept winning from there.



“You see a lot of freshmen do very well in the state tournament and I was just one of them.”

The Homer junior went unbeaten this season at 47-0 and won his second state title.



“New York state champion that I’ve been working for pretty my whole life, it was pretty awesome.”

Sorenson praises the Homer wrestling program for all of his success on the mat and the person who he is today.



“What we focus on is character and that’s really made me a better person.”

