Athlete of the Week: Institute of Technology’s Karizma Brathwaite

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Karizma Brathwaite played a lot of sports growing up.

“I played soccer, baseball. I did dancing.”

But she really just had a need for speed.

“When I moved into middle school in the sixth grade I started running track and field and it gave me a better feel at what I wanted to do.”

Karizma was that good that she made varsity as an eighth grader and has been running ever since.

“This year I’m undefeated in my 200, 100, and my long jump. I’m coming in first a lot.”

All of her hard work paid off. Karizma received five offers to run track at the collegiate level.

“It was Cleveland State, St. Johns University, Benedict College, Post University, and Colby. “

Karizma had her eyes on Benedict College.

“I would be a good fit. I would have an automatic spot on the team and scholarship. That drew me in.”

Karizma’s time at Institute of Technology will soon come to a close but she’ll certainly take with her a life full of memories.

“The main thing I’m going to miss is my coach. She told me even though we don’t have all the equipment do your best and you’ll succeed in life.”