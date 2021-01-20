Athlete of the Week: J-D’s Momo LaClair

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Momo LaClair was destined to play basketball even before she could walk.

“All I know was that I was really young. My dad and my brother played basketball.”

Basketball has become more than just a sport to her.

“I love having a team to be around and just pushing each other to get better all the time.”

It was all fun and games until Momo reached the 8th grade and realized she could make a future out of it.

“When I first started really traveling for basketball, I knew. I got a lot of reactions from coaches after playing in front of them. It really boosted my confidence and made me realize that I was good enough to do this,” said Momo.

It wasn’t long before colleges were knocking on her door.

“My first official offer was Elon University in North Carolina. I ended up receiving six offers.”

One of those six offers came from Drexel University and Momo knew that was the place for her.

“I love the coaching. They also play in a really good conference that will fit well for me and how I play,” Momo said.

Momo’s high school career will soon come to a close but she’ll take with her a life time full of memories.

“I just love being with my friends and teammates. We’ve grown up and played together for so long and nothing beats that.”