Athlete of the Week: J-D’s Nathaniel Wales

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Nathaniel Wales grew up in the water.

“My parents originally signed up for swim lessons when I was five years old for water safety and I ended up enjoying it.”



From there, it was history. No other sport mattered. It was swimming and the water that stole Wales heart.



“I like the feeling before you’re racing. All of the adrenalin that’s going through your body and I like the environment when we’re at practice and everybody can joke around and stuff like that.”



Wales has been swimming for his varsity high school team since the 8th grade and has been making quite the name for himself.



“Last year I won the five-hundred at every duel meet that we swam so that was pretty cool.”



Before his high school career is over, he has a couple of goals to check off.



“Right now I am point seven off of making the state meet in the 100 backstroke and I am a couple of seconds away from making the state meet in both the 200 free style and the the 500 free.



“It’s been motivation for me because I am so close. I am right on the edge. A couple more seconds and I am in. That’s always been a huge goal for me ever since I was little was to make the state meet so to be so close it really helps to motivate me.”



Wales owes a lot of his success to his coaches who have helped him become the swimmer he is today.



“They’ve really been making sure that my technique is good and that I am getting the proper training that I need to stay swimming and swimming fast.”



