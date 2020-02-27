Athlete of the Week: J.J. Starling

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Athlete of the Week has become a household name in the high school basketball ranks.

J.J. Starling has passed the 1,000-point plateau and is only in the 10th grade.

“I always been a competitor,” said Starling. “It could be anything. I could be playing a board game, I have to win.”

Starling has certainly done his fair share of winning in just three years at Baldwinsville.

He became the school’s all-time leading scorer in early January and has already received college offers from several schools, including Syracuse University.

“This has been a dream. A dream come true,” said Starling. “But, it’s been chaotic going through this whole process, knowing that schools are looking at you, knowing that you’re on their radar. It’s just a crazy process.”

For Starling’s parents, Patrick and Satonya, this has all been a blessing.

“Through it all, we just thank God that we get to experience it and that he’s our child and we have a communication with him that we get to talk about it at home, about the whole process of everything,” said Satonya.

Both of his parents could tell he would be pretty good at a young age. He was always playing above his age group.

But, even they can still be surprised at what he does sometimes.

“I watch him and I’m in amazement,” said Patrick. “I’m amazed by it. Some of the things he’s doing and I’m like, ‘Wow, this kid is something special.'”

Starling is just 15-years-old and has plenty of time to choose his college.

His parents want him to take his time and choose the best spot for him. When it comes to his parents’ support, he doesn’t downplay what it means to him.

“I’m lucky to have it because, without it, I don’t know where I’d be right now,” said Starling. “I feel like I would be lost without it. They keep me grounded and they keep me motivated. They’re my rock.”

Starling never needs much help with motivation, as he said he likes to win. So, when it comes to all future decisions about where he will play, that can wait.

He likes to live in the present and there’s only one thing on his mind right now.

“A championship,” said Starling. “We’re pushing each other in practice, we’re pushing each other in games, because we know that’s what it takes to be a championship team.”