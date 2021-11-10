Athlete of the Week: Jamesville-DeWitt’s Ashton Corona

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Ashton Corona was born to run. The senior Jamesville-DeWitt star got the inspiration from his parents.

“They did triathlons back then and I didn’t have a sport for that season. I just joined that cross-country team.”



From the seventh grade on, he was hooked. Running took over his life for the better.

“Just seeing my individual times improve and as a team is really fun.”



Speaking of the team, Corona along with his teammates won a Section III title over the weekend.



“We got online right away so we could see the results and we saw we won by 20 or so points and it was a really exciting moment.”



That feeling of excitement has yet to subside.



“It’s a moment you just feel the hard work from the past few months pay off and it’s a great feeling.”

