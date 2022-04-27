SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sophia Ferris is a senior golfer for Jamesville-DeWitt. Golf runs in her family.

“Her grandfather is a golf pro, her dad is a coach, her uncle is a course designer so it’s in the genes,” says head coach Joe Tesori.

“I have a putting green in my house so I putt all the time and at my dad’s school they have an indoor facility where I go and I swing,” says Sophia Ferris.

“She’s been a leader and the girls just love her because she’s fun to be around and when she asks people to do it they respond. She leads by example. I mean, it’s pretty simple,” says Tesori.

“Ferris credits a lot of her success on and off the course to JD.

“My golf coach definitely teaches us a lot about respect and more about the background behind the sport and less about the sport itself. I think that teaches me a lot in how to become a better person,” says Ferris.

Her time as Red Ram is coming to a close but the memories she made the last six years on the golf team with her teammates will forever be in her heart.

“Definitely getting to have little fun ice-cream dates and pizza parties all the time really makes it what I am going to miss most.”

