JORDAN, N.Y (WSYR-TV) – Vassianna Klock is a three sport athlete and her key to success? Well it’s simple. She just never stops running.



“Workouts two three times a week. Sometimes they’ll be a track workout like 400 or 800 and sometimes we’ll do a tempo workout. You know, you just go out and just try to run fast.”



Klock’s hard work has finally paid off. Her name is etched all over record books at Jordan Elbridge.



“The 600, 1000, and the 800 indoor and hopefully I can break some outdoor records this season.”



Next year, the star running will be taking her talents down the road to University at Buffalo.



“I went there for a visit and the coach was just amazing and she was super nice and the girls on the team are really nice and I just wanted to run at the next level and I feel like it’s a good opportunity and a good place to do it.”