Athlete of the Week: Lafayette’s Colin Morel

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our latest Byrne Dairy & Deli NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week is a three-sport athlete for Lafayette High School, senior Colin Morel.

“I’ve learned to always go 100% through everything no matter what,” said Morel.

Colin certainly does that starring in soccer, basketball and baseball for the Lancers. But it is in his main sport, soccer, that he followed in his Dad Kevin’s footsteps, even wearing his number “15” in every sport he participates it in. And now, he plays for his Dad and has since his freshman year.

“At first it was definitely an adjustment. I used to talk back a lot and fight with him. But I’ve grown to see him as coach on the field and dad at home,” said Morel. “He always pushes me a lot harder than the other players. I know I have to work that much harder to have my spot on the team.”

“Having the opportunity to coach him for four years was one of the best times of my life,” said Kevin Morel, Lafayette boys soccer coach. “His work ethic on the field is amazing. His practice, his leadership, all that kind of stuff. He constantly works to become a better player, a better person and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Colin’s hard work has paid off. He finished the year with six goals and four assists. For the second straight year, his teammates named him a captain on the team.

“It means a lot to me to represent my school and to have this band. It means a lot to be a part of this team. It’s a family and playing with them it’s been the best season so far it’s been my favorite,” said Colin.

Colin is hoping he can finish out his high school career playing his other two sports. Basketball has been considered a high-risk sport by the New York State Department of Health. Winter sports are scheduled to begin November 30th if approved by Governor Andrew Cuomo. Spring sports are scheduled for April 19th.

But after high school his ultimate dream is to play collegiate soccer and study to be a physical education teacher. He then plans to follow in his Dad’s footsteps in another way.

“I wanna hopefully coach somewhere and just kinda keep the way we play going,” said Morel.