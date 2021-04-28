Athlete of the Week: Liverpool’s Chris and Dom Ianno

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Chris and Dominick Ianno are twins. Other than being born forty-five minutes apart, the two have been inseparable their whole life.

“We played basketball and were on the same team. We played baseball for a little and anything like that we were always together,” said Chris.



The Ianno brothers played every sport imaginable growing up except wrestling.

“Until our older brother Anthony started wrestling his freshman year in high school and we went to every one of his matches and every one of his tournaments,” Chris added.



The guys were hooked and wrestling became the sport for them.



“We just have a lot of friends now in there and we all just love the sport. We all talk about it and it’s just a good time for everyone,” said Dominick.



Like most sports, wrestling is a commitment. The twins practice and compete day in and day out year-round.



“Every day other than season you should always try to get a workout in and if not a workout we always have these wrestling camps for off-season training and stuff,” said Chris.



The Ianno twins are seniors and are chomping at the bit to get to college but the memories they have made while wrestling at Liverpool will never be forgotten.”



“The coaching staff has gotten very close to us and were very friendly to everyone and were going to miss them,” Dominick added.