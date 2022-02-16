LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Many have witnessed Jalen Graham sling it on the gridiron. While football is over, that hasn’t stopped the Liverpool senior from throwing.

Jalen decided to join the track and cross country team to stay in shape for lacrosse season.

“But then throwing seemed fun. I am also getting in the weight room a lot more. I am getting stronger, too, so I just went with it.



Throwing started as just something fun for Graham until he realized in the 10th grade how good he really was.



“I was up there with the seniors that were almost throwing 60 and 59. I beat out a couple of seniors, and I have never done this.”



Graham is the 5th ranked weight thrower in the nation, second in the state, and number one in the section.



“But now I have national events I’m going to. I’ve got Adidas and a new balance. I was never thinking about all of that stuff. It’s so exciting. I am ready for the next chapter. I am ready to go to college and see how I can do in college and see what I can get from them and all other stuff.”



Speaking of college, Graham has plans to do one year at Hudson Valley Community College. He hopes to transfer and run at Oregon, his dream school, the following year.



“Everything they have there… Hayward field and all that I was so fascinated by looking at how they built that stuff and the records that they have there and all that stuff, and I was just like I would like to be part of that program.”