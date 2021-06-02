Athlete of the Week: Marcellus’s Hannah Durand

MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Hannah Durand started playing softball at a young age and it had a lot to do with her older sister.

“I would follow in her footsteps. We were two years apart so she started young and then I started in first grade,” Hannah said.

Hannah became hooked and it was history from there. “I started and then I never stopped. I played on some travel teams and I just moved forward with the sport,” she said.

When Hannah reached the 9th grade she made varsity. She was that good she even started.



“When I was in 9th grade on Varsity I was able to become the shortstop because I caught my whole entire life even when I was 6 years old I caught and then all of a sudden I was in the infield being a shortstop,” Hannah recounted.

Hannah also excels at basketball and soccer. She’s been a three sport athlete her whole life. She recalled why she ended up choosing basketball, saying: “Leaving this year I wanted to play a sport in college because I would be going from playing three to nothing. I think I chose basketball just because I’ve always grown up like loving how the sport works and how the team works in general.”



The star athlete will be heading to OCC in the fall.



“I can stay close to home. I could still play a sport and I can still work on figuring out what I want to do in the future,” said Hannah.



Although her high school career is coming to a close, Hannah will bring with her a lifetime full of memories.

“I feel like I’ll miss the the excitement. Going to practice and getting to see your teammates and friends get to see your teammates and friends and you just get to play with them and its like you’ve been playing with the same people for so long it’s just natural,” she said.