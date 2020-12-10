Athlete of the Week: Meg Hair looking to make the most of lost season

(WSYR-TV) — J-D product Meg Hair can’t wait until next year to play basketball at Penn. Unfortunately, she won’t be playing this year after the Ivy League canceled winter sports due to COVID-19.

“When I heard about it, I kind of was expecting it,” Hair said.

On Nov. 12, Hair and the rest of the Ivy League received the news that their basketball season would be canceled due to the pandemic.

I was just heartbroken. You know, coming into the season, I definitely was looking forward to having more playing time. That is just making me look more forward to senior year. I’m just going to keep grinding and hopefully get more playing time. Meg Hair

On and off the floor, Hair continues to put in the work. The former New York State three-time Player of the Year is set to graduate with a degree in Economics in the spring of 2022.

There is definitely times where I would get a 90 on a test and I would be like, ‘Oh, that is awesome,’ and then the average is like 98. I am like, ‘Alright, I am below average. I thought I did good.’ It’s definitely very challenging. Meg Hair

Since her time at J-D, Hair has challenged herself. Next season, she will be one of nearly a dozen players out of Central New York that are playing Division I.

“The amount of girls, the amount of talent we have in that area, and to see them go Division I, and watching them play on TV, it’s unbelievable,” Hair said.

Unbelievable is also what Hair was able to accomplish in high school. Hair’s 1,793 career points is the most all-time in J-D history.

“Obviously the three state championships were amazing,” Hair said. “I look back and am like, ‘we really won five Sectional Championships, and five Regionals.’ It’s insane to think about. Looking back, we definitely dominated.”

Hopefully a year from now, Hair is back on the floor, leading Penn to more Ivy League titles.

Hair saw action in 13 games as a sophomore and has two years of eligibility remaining.