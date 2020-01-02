Athlete of the Week: Nottingham’s Amaya Williams

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — She is off to a stellar start this season on the basketball court, scoring 54 points in two games over the weekend to lead Nottingham to a holiday tournament win.

NewsChannel 9 had the pleasure of getting to know our Athlete of the Week, Nottingham junior Amaya Williams.

“I like getting better, but I like competing also,” says Nottingham junior Amaya Williams. “If you work hard it’s gonna be fun.”

Nottingham junior, Amaya Williams not only embraces the results, but also the work that goes into them. Williams gets her own work ethic borrowing from her brother Sterling, who played football at Wagner.

“He just tells me, ‘you have to work hard. Nothing is gonna be handed to you. Nobody is gonna offer you – people around the world doing the same thing, wanting the same thing as you.’ So you have to work hard. If you’re gonna be dedicated to something, that’s what you got to do. There’s no like, there’s no easy way,” said Williams.

Nothing came easy to Williams on the court either. She explained that she doesn’t want to settle for just okay.

“I at least try to work hard on my skills. like if I know I’m bad at something I try to work on it until I know it’s good enough to do it in a game,” said Williams.

Her work has resulted in a pretty strong start to her junior season so far. Williams is averaging 21 points per game and has scored in double figures in all but one game. All of her efforts have not just benefited her play on the court, but her leadership as well.

“It’s like helping my teammates, pushing my teammates. Coach is helping me become a better teammate and leader on and off the court,” said Williams.

Her hopeful plans for the future are simple – go to college and play basketball,. She believes she’ll get there because of all the success she’s seen the success of other Central New York athletes.

“Just to see each other getting better, good things going for each other. It’s just good because we all want to do the same thing. So it’s encouraging when you see other people doing good in the same area as you.” explained Williams.

Williams and the Nottingham Varsity Girls Basketball team take on Corcoran on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7:00 p.m.

