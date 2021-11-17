Athlete Of The Week: Oneida’s Kaylin Curro

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Kaylin Curro is a senior Oneida tennis player who has been swinging her way to success.

“In 7th grade I started. It was awesome. It brought me a new type of competitiveness and I just love playing.”



Curro hasn’t stopped for many reasons. The biggest one is that she likes to win, something the Oneida tennis program is familiar with.



“They win a lot and I like to win. I love the coaches and I just like how it feels to be on the court.”



This is Curro’s fifth season on the tennis program. A program that has shaped her into the player and woman she is today.”



Kaylin Curro says: “It’s made me mentally tough for sure because you can’t be in your head at all. You have to be confident. So it’s definitely helped my mindset.”



Speaking of being mentally tough, Curro and the Indians won a Section III title this year and made it all the way to the state semifinals



“It’s indescribable. Winning a sectional final is something you’ll never forget and who you play with.”