Athlete of the Week: Onondaga’s Macey Deordio

ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Macey Deordio eats, sleeps, and breathes basketball.

I’m a competitive person. When it comes to the game I just love winning.”



Believe it or not, hockey was her first love.

“I loved playing any sport I could but It was hockey for the most part. I also played travel hockey and was out of town all the time.”



The senior star has been balling on the varsity Onondaga squad since she was in the 10th grade.



“It was just there for me. It was easy. The game was easy to me. My coach continuing to push me and tell me that I’m a good player helped boost my confidence.”



Macey is now a senior averaging 19 points a game. She most recently scored her 1,000th career point.



“My family and friends always told me I could get it but in my head I was wasn’t sure.”



A moment and a memory Macey will take with her for the rest of her life.



“It was all so surreal. Couldn’t do it without my coaches and my athletic director. I appreciate him a lot because he gave us enough games to be able to accomplish this milestone.



