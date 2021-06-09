Athlete of the Week: Oswego’s Benjamin Lewis

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Benjamin Lewis has always had the need for speed.



“The first time I remember was in 5th Grade we had a little track meet at the school. It was really fun and I just really enjoyed doing it.”



Ben’s love for running continued even into high school.



“I just like having fun and just the support behind it.”



Ben is that good at running that he’s been on the varsity squad at Oswego High School his whole high school career.



“I was winning more than I was used to and I was getting better and I was getting faster and I was improving in every aspect.”



Nerves still come and go for Ben but once the gun goes off, everything fades away.



“I’m like oh man, this is it. It’ about to happen. Then he shoots the gun and everything just goes blank.”



The star runner will be taking his talents to Nazareth college in fall.



“I went up there and visited the school and ya know he gave us a tour of the indoor facility and the track and everything. He gave me an overview of the program and talked to me about it and it sounded like something I was very interested in.”



