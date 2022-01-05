Athlete of the Week: Port Byron’s Jack Smith

PORT BYRON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Jack Smith was born to be on the mat.

“I probably started wrestling around three or four. That’s about thirteen years now? It’s been a long time.”



Smith stuck with it. He’s now a senior and has been wrestling for his high school team since the 8th grade.



“I think it really teaches you things other than different sports. It’s a team sport in some sense with the duel meets. I also think it teaches you a lot of individualized stuff as well.

He’s accomplished more in the last couple of years than many have in a lifetime.



“In eighth grade I got sixth in sectionals. I won again but didn’t place. I placed at the big tournament here at Port Byron. There were sixteen teams. I place second every single year.”



Smith has one more goal before he graduates.



“I really want to go to states. I was close my sophomore year. I got fourth in sectionals and if you get top three or top two you can get a chance to go and I was really close.”



Smith’s high school career is coming to a close but when he heads off to college in the fall he’ll bring with him a lifetime full of memoires.



“Wrestling is just so fun. I love going out there and winning the matches just knowing all of your hard work is paying off. That and the coaches will always have a spot for me in my heart.”



