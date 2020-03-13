Athlete of the Week: Skaneateles’ Charlie Russell

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week Charlie Russell helped lead Skaneateles back to the state semifinals this season notching 42 points in 19 games.

The Lakers, you may remember, won it all last year, and were working hard to become repeat champions before all New York State high school winter sports championships were cancelled due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Russell has been working with head coach Mitch Major for several years now, and has become a leader both on and off the ice.

Russell said, “Right when I first moved here, I was at practice with [Coach Major]… so he’s been there for me for six years, he’s been great to me.”

“He’s a guy you just don’t want to play against, but you love to have on your team.” Major said. “He wears his heart on his sleeve, and he will give you 100% every practice, every drill, every game and that’s what makes Charlie Russell special.”

Skaneateles was supposed to play in the state semifinals before all high school winter sports were cancelled. Russell is only a junior, so he will be back next season.

Congrats Charlie, on being named NewsChannel 9’s Byrne Dairy & Deli Athlete of the week.

