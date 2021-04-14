Athlete of the Week: Skaneateles’ Hana Spaulding

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Hana Spaulding was destined to be a swimmer.

“I was actually in the water pretty soon after I was born. I’ve been in the water my whole life,” Spaulding said.

It had a lot to do with her parents, who swam competitively in college.

“They were a young club swimmer like I was and I hadn’t really tried any other sports yet but once they put me in swimming, I just stuck with it,” Spaulding said.

Spaulding trains every minute of every hour of every day.

“Usually it’s six days a week of two hour practices in the water and an hour of weights. It’s not just in the water,” Spaulding said.

After years of perfecting her craft, she’s finally seeing results.

“It’s really rewarding after working really hard and seeing your times drop just knowing that it paid off,” Spaulding said.

The star swimmer recently qualified for the state meet.

“The 100 fly and the 50 free was the first time I qualified for states. A couple of weeks ago in the first meet against West Genesee, I qualified for the 200 free and the 300 free,” Spaulding said.

Although the state meet isn’t happening this year due to COVID, Spaulding is still proud of her success.

“It’s really awarding because they’re my best events, but also the times are really fast, so it’s also nice to know that I can get the times needed and fast enough to make them,” Spaulding said.