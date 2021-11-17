Athlete of the Week: Skaneateles’s Carlee Pitman

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Skaneateles senior Carlee Pitman is diving to success.

“Just seeing the reaction of when I do a good dive and seeing the record is really rewarding.”

Pitman recently set the school record in a dual meet against Syracuse and Mexico.

“I didn’t realize I broke the record until I saw the points on there and I just let out a really loud scream.  
Sometimes I’m just sitting and I’m like oh I broke that, I broke that record.”


Not only that, but Pitman and the Lakers went unbeaten in the regular season.

“It’s year round for some girls. I know some of those girls work their butts off and it shows off in the pool.

