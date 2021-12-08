Athlete of the Week: Skaneateles’s Luke Renaud

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Luke Renaud is a senior on the Skaneateles hockey team. He’s been skating his whole life.



“I remember going up to Lake Placid and skating probably like when I was two years old two and then I started to get into team hockey.”



He was hooked and a lot had to do with watching hockey throughout his childhood.



“I think from watching it as a little kid on tv. The NHL pro players inspired me to want to be like them one day and to continue to play. that just inspired me to want to be like them one day and continue playing.”



He even tries to emulate his game after his favorite player P.K. Suban.



“I think he’s very flashy and kind of in your face kind of guy and I think that I have taken a part of that a little bit.”



Renaud has been on the Lakers varsity hockey team for four years and wouldn’t have it any other way.



“Just being able to win games and win championships and be a part of this program’s history has been awesome.”



The Lakers have been unbeaten since his freshman year which was back in 2018.



“Just buying into the culture. We have culture on the back of all of our practice jerseys. We see that and I think we live and breathe it.”



