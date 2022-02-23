SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Skating was Rachelle Cain’s first love. It’s what got her hooked on hockey.

“You meet a lot of people when you travel, and I like the game itself. It’s really fun to play, and I’m pretty good at it.”

Cain is good at it. She’s been playing on the Skaneateles girls varsity hockey team since the 8th grade.



Last week the Lakers won a state title.



“We’re really a close-knit group this year, and we’ve come up with a bunch of traditions. I think our team chemistry was really good.”

This is Skaneateles’s first championship since 2016.



“It was unreal. We had lost in sectionals the past two years, and we haven’t made it in a while and just being able to win was a great feeling.”



Cain will be taking her talents to SUNY Potsdam in the fall.

“I visited a lot of campuses, and that one was beautiful. It’s only three hours away from my home, and I I wanted to be close.”



Cain’s high school hockey career is over, but she says she wouldn’t be where she is today if she didn’t skate for the Lakers.



“My coach was a big help. He really brought out my skills. Overall with just the love and support that my teammates give me just turned me into a better person.”



