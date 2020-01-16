Athlete of the Week: Suzie Nemec

WEEDSPORT, NY (WSYR-TV) — Whether it was AAU basketball, summer league with Weedsport or just simply practicing on her own, Suzie Nemec didn’t really have an offseason.

“Everyday I was playing basketball, I was coming in the gym,” Suzie Nemec said.

And it paid off, Nemec is averaging 25 points per game, including a Weedsport single game record of 43 points, 20 of which came in the fourth quarter in a win against Little Falls.

On top of points, Nemec leads the Warriors in rebounds, steals, assists and is second in blocks, helping Weedsport to a 12-1 record.

Nemec said, “I definitely feel like a leader now, a lot of people take after me and I like to cheer people on. It’s a lot of fun to be on the bench and cheer people on.”

Suzie hopes to play division one basketball, but the most important thing is whatever school she chooses has her major, criminal justice, to help her become a detective.

Nemec said, “A lot of people are like you want to look at dead people, and it’s not that, it’s just like finding out what happened to them. And ever since you’re little you want to find mysteries and all that. That’s just gone through me my whole life.”

Nemec still has some time to pick a school, but in the meantime, she knows just how she wants to close out these final two seasons with Weedsport.

“Definitely a sectional title, maybe go farther. Because field hockey I’ve been able to do that, but basketball, it’s just my dream sport and it would just be great to go all the way with this team,” Nemec said.

Nemec and the Weedsport girls basketball team next take the court on Thursday, Jan. 16 when they travel to take on LaFayette.

