Athlete of the Week: Tully’s Emma Byrne

TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Emma Byrne played every sport possible growing up.

“I played soccer as a kid and I was a gymnast. I also swam and I played t-ball.”



Byrne is a senior on the Tully varsity volleyball team.



“I feel like volleyball is very different from other sports because it is very individualized. It puts a lot of pressure on the specifics. Being able to do your own job is really going to benefit everyone. Which is what I really love.”



She trains almost every day year round.



“I work out in the gym for like one to two hours every day in the summer. I run every day. I am in season most of the time and any advantage that I can have to make me better I am willing to take.”



Byrne and the Tully Black Knights are unbeaten this season.



“The team chemistry is insane. We all just really want to be there. We have a good team atmosphere. We’re all friends with each other. You can compete with your teammates to become better but at the end of the day, you want what’s best for everyone.”



This Tully program has shaped Byrne into the woman and player she is today.



“My coaches are always willing to do whatever it is I need to become a better person and to become a better player to become a better teammate and I think the tight knit community that we have really benefit every single athlete we have. We always want the best for everyone.”