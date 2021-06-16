Athlete of the Week: Tully’s Ryan Rauber

TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Ryan Rauber was destined to run. His mother and father both ran in college and were NCAA champions. His mom even coached at the high school level.

“I was doing cross country with my mom and she would always wheel me around in a cart.”

It didn’t take long for Rauber to fall in love with the sport.

“Just the fact that I’m pretty good at it and it serves me some reward in soccer because it give me stamina and it makes me want to work harder.”

Rauber is good and he’s only an 8th grader. Most recently the star runner won the 200, 400, and finished second in the 100 meter races at the track sectionals for Tully High school.

“I’m blank. I am so nervous when I’m on the line and I have to get ready. Everything goes blank and my heart starts racing.”

Like any sport, it’s tough and Rauber has had to sacrifice a lot to get to where he is today but it’s certainly paying off.

“Even though it hurts, it’s really fun and it gets you recognized too.”

Rauber eventually would like to run in college but he still has his whole high school career ahead of him and he’s enjoying every second of it.

“We have a great coach. He’s great. He’s nice. He knows me very well and he knows what my strengths and weaknesses are.”