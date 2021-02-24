Athlete of the Week: West Genesee’s Adam Dudzinski

Athlete of the Week
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

If you don’t know Adam Dudzinski, you will soon enough. The senior West Genesee basketball star has been tearing it up on the hardwood this season. Dudzinski is averaging nearly 21 points a game.

 “It was my year to step up. My mentality before games has changed. I’m trying to be the the most aggressive I can be.”


The senior star forward has loved the game his whole life but even more so this season, than ever before.


“I have a good group of friends around me. We all have one common goal and that’s to win. It just makes it more enjoyable.”


As for Dudzinski’s future, he has high hopes to play basketball at the next level in the fall.


“I have two offers one from Manhattan and another from Siena.”

Dudzinski’s high school career is coming to a close but playing these last four years for West Genesee will forever hold a special place in his heart.


“Our senior nights the past two years have always been incredible. The fans always showed a lot of support. That was the most fun about playing.”

